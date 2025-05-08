Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 44.39% to Rs 80.90 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 39.52% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.39% to Rs 80.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.66% to Rs 62.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 309.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales80.9056.03 44 309.49320.36 -3 OPM %19.5726.18 -20.0623.55 - PBDT15.9813.95 15 63.4274.70 -15 PBT13.1412.95 1 56.7170.59 -20 NP7.2411.97 -40 62.1969.61 -11

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

