Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.39% to Rs 80.90 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 39.52% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.39% to Rs 80.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.66% to Rs 62.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 309.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

