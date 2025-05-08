Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 2.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 2.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 2617.20 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 2.56% to Rs 107.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 2617.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2191.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.66% to Rs 424.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 10157.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8613.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2617.202191.61 19 10157.258613.06 18 OPM %6.606.58 -6.798.45 - PBDT173.78177.25 -2 695.15767.97 -9 PBT150.75143.58 5 573.66636.04 -10 NP107.53110.36 -3 424.67308.50 38

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

