Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 2.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 2617.20 croreNet profit of Sonata Software declined 2.56% to Rs 107.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 2617.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2191.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.66% to Rs 424.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 10157.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8613.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
