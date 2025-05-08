Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 241.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 165.26 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry rose 241.31% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 165.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.40% to Rs 48.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 649.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 579.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
