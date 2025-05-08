Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 241.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 241.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 165.26 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 241.31% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 165.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.40% to Rs 48.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 649.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 579.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales165.26148.21 12 649.85579.63 12 OPM %19.5012.66 -14.5714.20 - PBDT37.1620.07 85 111.6493.11 20 PBT24.528.74 181 61.6655.51 11 NP19.255.64 241 48.7438.56 26

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

