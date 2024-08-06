Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 0.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 0.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 9.14 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 0.58% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.147.57 21 OPM %55.1472.66 -PBDT5.105.52 -8 PBT4.224.63 -9 NP3.463.44 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty slips below 24,000; financials, auto weigh

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Vinesh enters QF; Neeraj Chopra's in action

LIVE news: India issues travel advisory amid UK riots, calls on travellers to 'stay vigilant'

Crypto markets rebound on Tuesday amid global equity market recovery

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was arch foe of ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story