Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 0.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 9.14 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 0.58% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.147.57 21 OPM %55.1472.66 -PBDT5.105.52 -8 PBT4.224.63 -9 NP3.463.44 1
