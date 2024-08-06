Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 5.99% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.97% to Rs 341.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 509.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales341.62509.66 -33 OPM %24.4521.40 -PBDT115.10116.16 -1 PBT113.22113.76 0 NP77.5082.44 -6

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

