Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 44.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

