Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 0.13% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 93.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.93.1983.5723.4828.8423.4323.1519.4519.5014.8714.85

