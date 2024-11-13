Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 307.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 307.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 2488.93 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 307.02% to Rs 457.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 2488.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2154.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2488.932154.31 16 OPM %36.3725.34 -PBDT638.38266.43 140 PBT540.10167.00 223 NP457.04112.29 307

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Bengaluru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for 40,000 rental flat

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story