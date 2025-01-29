Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Motors Ltd, DIC India Ltd, XPRO India Ltd and Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2025.

Hindustan Motors Ltd, DIC India Ltd, XPRO India Ltd and Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2025.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd soared 18.68% to Rs 287.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2433 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Motors Ltd surged 17.06% to Rs 28.82. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd spiked 15.98% to Rs 709. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 324 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd exploded 14.11% to Rs 1306.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3141 shares in the past one month.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd spurt 11.47% to Rs 1210.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19721 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News