Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 255.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 255.70% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.84% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.011.55-3.9618.063.051.072.960.972.810.79

