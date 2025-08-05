Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 52.79 crore

Net loss of Kaya reported to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 102.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 52.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.7951.857.0311.13-4.169.11-14.090.01-14.09102.70

