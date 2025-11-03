Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 25.41 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.4122.04-20.11-7.99-3.381.33-4.040.68-11.490.69

