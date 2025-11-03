Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 101.85 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 30.62% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.101.8584.7433.6035.3136.5130.1926.2721.9019.9215.25

