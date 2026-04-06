Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Take Solutions launches Rs 5 cr Innovation Fund

To scale up high-potential startups in AI, deep tech and healthcare sector

Take Solutions announced the launch of its Innovation Fund with an initial corpus commitment of Rs. 5 crore. The fund is aimed at identifying, investing in, and scaling high-potential startups operating at the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep technology, and the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector.

The initiative underscores Take Solutions' strategic pivot towards enabling next-generation, technology led business models while creating long-term value for stakeholders. The Innovation Fund will focus on early- and growth-stage companies that are leveraging data, AI, and scientific innovation to transform healthcare delivery, diagnostics, and human health outcomes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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