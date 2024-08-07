Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 204.35 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 18.31% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 204.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.204.35182.8314.5313.8734.2928.0826.4222.0820.6117.42

