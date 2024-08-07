Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 204.35 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 18.31% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 204.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales204.35182.83 12 OPM %14.5313.87 -PBDT34.2928.08 22 PBT26.4222.08 20 NP20.6117.42 18

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

