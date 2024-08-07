Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 8.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 43.22 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines declined 8.05% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 43.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.2243.66 -1 OPM %12.2413.95 -PBDT5.826.27 -7 PBT5.305.77 -8 NP4.004.35 -8

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

