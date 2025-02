Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 201.47 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 4.70% to Rs 23.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 201.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 198.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.201.47198.7416.2215.3237.5234.3429.4128.2023.8222.75

