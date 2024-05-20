Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 102.85 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering declined 6.18% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 102.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.16% to Rs 17.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 410.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.85106.24 -3 410.03444.17 -8 OPM %10.5210.71 -10.5012.03 - PBDT8.538.82 -3 34.0846.70 -27 PBT6.066.42 -6 24.1137.50 -36 NP4.404.69 -6 17.8327.93 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Talbros Automotive JV wins Rs 1,000 cr multi-year contract in Europe

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 48.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 50.06 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story