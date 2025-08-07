Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 18.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 122.12 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 18.22% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 122.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.122.12103.6110.5110.5510.689.017.686.415.584.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News