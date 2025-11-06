Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 415 cr

Abbott India's standalone net profit climbed 15.79% to Rs 415.27 crore on 7.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.15 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 545.93 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.87% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 5.55% to Rs 1,281.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,213.72 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 162.59 crore (down 5.50% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 158.98 crore (up 7.85% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 7.55 crore (up 202% YoY) during the period under review.