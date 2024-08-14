Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 82.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 1105.29 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 82.97% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 1105.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1250.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1105.291250.1513.5825.11108.55269.9034.06200.2421.91128.66

