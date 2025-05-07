Godrej Consumer Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 411.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 3577.81 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products reported to Rs 411.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1893.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 3577.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3365.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1852.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 560.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 14284.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13974.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

