BSE consolidated net profit rises 361.90% in the March 2025 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 361.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 74.94% to Rs 846.64 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 361.90% to Rs 494.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.94% to Rs 846.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 483.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.34% to Rs 1325.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 778.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 115.70% to Rs 2957.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales846.64483.95 75 2957.341371.04 116 OPM %65.5031.17 -59.3242.38 - PBDT688.94179.41 284 1861.25680.53 174 PBT659.10153.07 331 1748.27585.60 199 NP494.42107.04 362 1325.89778.39 70

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

