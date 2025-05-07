BSE consolidated net profit rises 361.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.94% to Rs 846.64 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 361.90% to Rs 494.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.94% to Rs 846.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 483.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.34% to Rs 1325.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 778.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 115.70% to Rs 2957.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

846.64483.952957.341371.0465.5031.1759.3242.38688.94179.411861.25680.53659.10153.071748.27585.60494.42107.041325.89778.39

