Hindustan Construction rises after JV arm bags contract worth Rs 2,191 crore

Hindustan Construction Company added 3.36% to Rs 23.37 after the company announced that its joint venture with Tata Projects (TPL) has won a contract worth Rs 2,191 crore from r Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL).

The contract is for the construction of an 8.65 km underground metro corridor, including tunnels and stations, for the Indore Metro project.

This Package IN-05R represents the first and only underground segment of the 31.32 km Indore Metro Phase-1 project.

It involves the construction of 11.32 km of tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and seven underground stations: Indore Railway Station, Rajwada, Chota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF/Kalani Nagar, and Airport. The corridor will connect a ramp east of Indore Railway Station to a ramp west of Airport Station.

Currently, HCC is also involved in the construction of 4 km of twin tunnels and four stations for Mumbai Metro Line III, as well as two packages for the Chennai Metro.

Hindustan Construction Company is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.72% to Rs 1,006.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

