Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rise as total advances jump 12% YoY in Q3

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 2.14% to Rs 529.05 after the company's total advances jumped 16.30% to Rs 50,763 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 43,650 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Total deposits climbed 12.53% to Rs 56,707 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 50,392 crore as of 31 December 2024.

As of 31 December 2025, total business stood at Rs 107,470 crore, registering a growth of 14.28% compared with Rs 94,042 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA increased 14.93% to Rs 15,847 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 13,788 crore as of 31 December 2024.