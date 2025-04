On 29 April 2025

The Board of NTPC Green Energy will meet on 29 April 2025 to consider and approve borrowing (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs.5,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (Bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranches.

