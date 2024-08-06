Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 105.00% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Garware Marine Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 105.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.410.2056.1000.2300.2300.190

