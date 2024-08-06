Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 39.14% to Rs 74.58 crore

Net Loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.14% to Rs 74.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.58122.54 -39 OPM %-5.671.19 -PBDT-6.81-0.81 -741 PBT-9.35-2.92 -220 NP-6.98-2.19 -219

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

