Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 88.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 88.78% to Rs 66.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 589.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.04% to Rs 180.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.180.63100.3359.2849.82112.4555.7491.3433.0466.13589.15

