Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 53.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 53.18% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.127.1565.8168.536.864.845.973.914.092.67

