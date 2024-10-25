Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 53.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.54% to Rs 10.12 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 53.18% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.127.15 42 OPM %65.8168.53 -PBDT6.864.84 42 PBT5.973.91 53 NP4.092.67 53
