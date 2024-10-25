Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 72.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 102785.27 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 72.13% to Rs 2297.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8243.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 102785.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103044.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102785.27103044.37 0 OPM %4.3912.56 -PBDT4947.6212726.00 -61 PBT3168.9911120.73 -72 NP2297.238243.55 -72

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

