Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 72.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 72.13% to Rs 2297.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8243.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 102785.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103044.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102785.27103044.374.3912.564947.6212726.003168.9911120.732297.238243.55

