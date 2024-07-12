Taneja Aerospace edges higher after bagging work order from Hyderabad-based firm

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation gained 3.07% to Rs 642 after the company announced the receipt of an order from from Hyderabad-based company for modification and installation of instrumentation on helicopters.

The total basic order value is Rs 5.80 crore to be executed till December 2025.

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation is engaged in all aviation related business activities. The business includes Aircraft Manufacturing and Maintenance Division (AMM) and Airfield Division. The company owns an airfield, comprising an airstrip, with night landing and hangar facilities at Hosur, near Bangalore. The compny also undertakes trading in electrical goods.

