Dhani Services allots 12.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Dhani Services has allotted 12,07,200 equity shares under ESOS on 16 July 2025. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands in creased to Rs. 121,87,10,548.40 divided into 60,44,66,586 fully paid up equity shares of face val ue Rs. 2/- each and 88,88,524 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, paid up Rs. 1.10 each.

