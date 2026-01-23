Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemicals and petrochemicals sector act as backbone of India's manufacturing ecosystem

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers has highlighted the critical role of the chemicals and petrochemicals sector as the backbone of Indias manufacturing ecosystem, supporting key industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, infrastructure, mobility, and clean energy. The Minister outlined key initiatives including GST rationalisation, significant reduction in compliance burdens through regulatory reforms, energy and labour sector reforms, and policy measures promoting innovation, sustainability, and integration with global value chains, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

