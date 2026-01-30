Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.53% to Rs 68.56 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions declined 0.38% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 68.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.5664.3636.5132.5222.7218.956.977.005.225.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News