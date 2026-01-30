Associate Sponsors

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.53% to Rs 68.56 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions declined 0.38% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 68.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales68.5664.36 7 OPM %36.5132.52 -PBDT22.7218.95 20 PBT6.977.00 0 NP5.225.24 0

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

