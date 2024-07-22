TARC appoints Abu Dhabi- based contractor for its upcoming luxury residential projects

TARC has appointed Arabian Construction Company, headquartered out of Abu Dhabi, UAE, as the principal contractor for its luxury residential developments, TARC Kailasa, located in Central West Delhi & its upcoming development TARC 63A located in Gurugram.

TARC has taken this initiative for a time bound and state of the art construction of its developments through Arabian Construction Company which is known to deliver archetypal skyscrapers across UAE & India including some of the region's most iconic landmarks.

TARC Kailasa is -2.80 million square feet luxury residential development spread across five 40-storey towers. TARC 63A Gurugram is an upcoming project, estimated to have more than 1.80 million square feet of Iuxury residential development spread across five 45-storey towers.