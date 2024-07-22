Union Bank of India edges higher after Q1 PAT rises nearly 14% YoY; NIM at 3.05%

Union Bank of India added 1.47% to Rs 137.60 after the bank reported 13.68% rise in net profit to Rs 3,679 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a PAT of Rs 3,236 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net interest income (NII) of the bank increased by 6.47% year-over-year to Rs 9,412 crore during the period under review. Net interest margin for Q1 FY25 was 3.05% as against 3.13% in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Non-interest income added up to Rs 4,509 crore, up 15.53% YoY. Operating profit improved by 8.44% to Rs 7,785 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 7,179 crore in Q1 FY24.

Provisions for the June24 quarter aggregated to Rs 4,106, up 4.13% YoY and up 27.44% QoQ.

Gross NPA of the bank amounted to Rs 41,423 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 60,104 crore as on 30 June 2024. Gross NPA ratio reduced by 280 basis points on YoY basis to 4.54% and net NPA ratio reduced by 68 basis points on YoY basis to 0.90% as on 30 June 2024.

Deposits of the bank increased by 8.52% YoY to Rs 12,24,191 crore while gross advances rose by 11.46% YoY to Rs 9,12,214 crore as on 30 June 2024.

The banks return on assets & return on equity stood at 1.06% and 15.70%, respectively, during Q1 FY25.

CRAR improved from 15.95% as on 30 June 2023 to 17.02% as on 30 June 2024. CET-1 ratio improved to 13.81% as on 30 June 2024 from 12.34% as on 30 June 2023.

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations and other banking operations. The Government of India held 74.76% stake in the bank. As on 30 June 2024, the bank has 8,473 branches including foreign branches and 9,342 ATMs.

