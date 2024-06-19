Tarini Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.58% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net loss of Tarini Enterprises reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.14% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

