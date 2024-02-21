Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Feb 21 2024
Renaissance Global Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd and Windsor Machines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2024.

Tarmat Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 91.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38220 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd surged 16.22% to Rs 132.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24137 shares in the past one month.

AksharChem (India) Ltd soared 15.41% to Rs 307. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1486 shares in the past one month.

GOCL Corporation Ltd advanced 13.03% to Rs 504.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6839 shares in the past one month.

Windsor Machines Ltd rose 11.68% to Rs 93.31. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27437 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

