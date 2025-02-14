Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.26% to Rs 76.16 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 24.43% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 76.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.76.1661.7936.6637.0325.9123.7510.3013.697.6110.07

