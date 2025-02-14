Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales rise 23.26% to Rs 76.16 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 24.43% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 76.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales76.1661.79 23 OPM %36.6637.03 -PBDT25.9123.75 9 PBT10.3013.69 -25 NP7.6110.07 -24

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

