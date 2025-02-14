Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 45.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 259.88 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 45.46% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 259.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 273.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.259.88273.3119.7319.2654.9756.8545.2450.0320.1937.02

