Tata Chemicals to invest Rs 515 cr in greenfield facility in Tamil Nadu

Tata Chemicals has announced an investment of Rs 515 crore to set up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu as part of its capacity expansion and supply chain strengthening strategy. The new facility will be located at Valinokkam in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu and will be used for the production of Iodised Vacuum Salt Dried (IVSD). The plant will have an installed capacity of 210 Kilo Tonnes Per Annum (KTPA). Tata Chemicals is expected to complete the project within 36 months and will fund the investment through internal accruals and or external financing.