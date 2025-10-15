Tata Comm Q2 PAT drops 27% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Tata Communications' consolidated net profit declined 27% to Rs 183 crore despite a 6.5% increase in gross revenue to Rs 6,100 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) fell 26.12% to Rs 254.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared withRs 344.65 crore in Q2 FY25.
In Q2 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,174 crore, registering the growth of 3.9% compared with Rs 1,129 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced 48 bps to 19.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 19.7% in Q2 FY25,
During the quarter, data revenue increased by 7.3% to Rs 5,179 crore as against Rs 4,826 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: We have sustained momentum this quarter, led by healthy double-digit growth in our digital portfolio. The period has also marked some significant wins in government projects, advancing our role in Digital India. Our newly launched products in our strategic bets, including voice AI and cloud networking, are generating significant interest and adoption among our customers, reflecting the strength and relevance of our solutions.
Kabir Ahmed Shakir, chief financial officer, Tata Communications, said: Our Q2 results demonstrate strong operational discipline, with Data EBITDA margins improving sequentially and reflecting the resilience of our core business. As we enter the second half of the fiscal, we expect our strategic bets to further enhance profitability and margin strength. We remain confident in our ability to sustain growth, optimise capital efficiency and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.
Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.
The scrip rallied 4.44% to end at Rs 1955.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app