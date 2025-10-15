Capri Global Capital receives good response to its public issue of NCDs

Capri Global Capital announced that its public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures has been oversubscribed. The issue opened on 30 September 2025, and closed on 07 October 2025. The issue has received good response from investors from all categories including institutional investors, non-institutional investors, high-net worth individuals and retail individual investors.

The NCD Issue offers with coupon rate of up to 9.70% per annum. The NCDs are listed on BSE on 15 October 2025.

The NCD offers face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount of Rs 200 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to an amount of Rs 200 crore (Green Shoe Option) aggregating up to Rs 400 crore.