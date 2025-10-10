Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME NSB BPO Solutions plugs into the bourse with mild premium

BSE SME NSB BPO Solutions plugs into the bourse with mild premium

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
NSB BPO Solutions was trading at Rs 122 on the BSE, a premium of 0.83% compared with the issue price of Rs 121.

The scrip was listed at Rs 121.45, a premium of 0.37% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.45% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 127.50 and a low of Rs 121.15. About 4.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NSB BPO Solutions' was subscribed 0.77 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 7 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 147 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,00,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for re-payment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by company, funding capital expenditure for new project, additional working capital requirements for existing business, long-term working capital requirements for new project and for general corporate purposes.

NSB BPO Solutions is a diversified business process outsourcing (BPO) company offering a comprehensive range of services, including customer care, telesales, tele-collections, document digitization, application and KYC processing, warehousing, archival, and end-to-end payroll management. The company serves various sectors such as telecommunications, banking, financial services, insurance, e-retail, food delivery, hospitality, government, healthcare, and education.

In addition to BPO services, NSB BPO is actively involved in the trading of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and essential staples like dal, sugar, rice, dry fruits, fruits, and vegetables. Leveraging a strong procurement network, telesales operations, and in-house software systems, the company ensures efficient order management, B2B sales, and timely delivery. With scalable and cost-effective solutions across voice-based call centers, back-office operations, and payroll services, NSB BPO supports businesses of all sizes with reliable, tech-enabled services. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 2,439 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 138.11 crore and net profit of Rs 8.54 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

