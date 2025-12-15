Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers gains after bagging construction order worth Rs 260-cr in Navi Mumbai

Vascon Engineers gains after bagging construction order worth Rs 260-cr in Navi Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Vascon Engineers added 3.88% to Rs 47.09 after the company received an order from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of a super speciatly hospital in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

The said order is valued at Rs 260.09 crore and it is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The company reported 10.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.43 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Rs 10.31 crore in Q2 Sept 2024. Net sales climbed 12.9% YoY to Rs 225.63 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers trade with modest cuts; pharma shares decline

Sumeet Industries board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy company

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% on month in Nov-25

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story