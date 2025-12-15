Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 42.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares

Aarti Industries Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 December 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 42.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.39% to Rs.363.85. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 90.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.01% to Rs.378.40. Volumes stood at 3.75 lakh shares in the last session. Praj Industries Ltd recorded volume of 71.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.49% to Rs.335.55. Volumes stood at 3.96 lakh shares in the last session. Action Construction Equipment Ltd clocked volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.24% to Rs.992.00. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.