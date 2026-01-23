Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3186.2, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.75% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3186.2, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25210.75. The Sensex is at 82029.72, down 0.34%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has slipped around 4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38301.75, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3190.3, up 1.19% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 23.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.75% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

