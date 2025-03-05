REC Ltd gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 399.5, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 9.96% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 399.5, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. REC Ltd has slipped around 7.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23028.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

