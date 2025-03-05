Suzlon Energy Ltd spurts 1.14%, gains for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 50.68, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 23.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.68, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has dropped around 7.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 412.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 519.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 172.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News